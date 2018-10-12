A free ride to the polls is a few taps away on your Uber app.

What to Know Rides are free to election polls.

Must have the latest version of the app to work.

Election day is November 6th.

Uber announced it will offer free rides to customers on Election Day.

The rideshare company wants to support the democratic process. Uber will offer free rides to more than 125 U.S. greenlight Hub locations around the country for its customers and get them to their polling place on November 6th.

Uber has partnered with national campaigns #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to help provide free rides to the polls.

In order to get the free ride, you need to:

Download the Uber app

Sign up for an account

Click on the 'Get to the Polls Button'

If you are already signed up for Uber, make sure you have the latest version of the app.