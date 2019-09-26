Underwood's Fall Fest Is an Adorable Autumn Favorite

What to Know Sept. 28-Oct. 31, 2019 (daily)

Moorpark

Admission varies by date

Sometimes we need a heaping helping of full-on fall, the kind of season-strong immersion that comes from doing something that's entirely autumnal.

We may look for that fall connection in a cup of hot cider we warm in the microwave, or a leaf we find on the sidewalk near our home, or in the cinnamon soap near the bathroom sink.

All of those activities can tempt, but there's an ultimate fall nexus, one that rocks a huge pumpkin patch, a corn maze, coo-worthy barnyard critters, and a host of wholesome activities that just feel like Fall (tm).

It's Underwood Family Farms, in Moorpark, and the month-long Fall Harvest Festival opens on Saturday, Sept. 28, all to give SoCalers a hefty dose of crisp, autumn-cool magic.

The festival runs for just over a month, rather, and it is a sizable stand-out among regional fall events, as it is open daily from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31.

That means if you want to shoot a corn cob out of a cannon on a Tuesday, that option is open to you.

What a world.

Another benefit of visiting the Moorpark must-do on a weekday? Admission is a bit less and the scene inside isn't nearly as bustling as a weekend day.

Of course, the weekends are themed, if that's your pleasure, so you may want to wait for a Saturday or Sunday to call upon all of this rampant cuteness. Those nostalgica-driven themes include Farm Country Weekend and Western Weekend, so just be sure to time your swing-by, if you want to see something in particular.

Local pumpkin patches will begin spreading like so many robust vines in the next week or two around Southern California, but Underwood's autumnal extravaganza is, without argument, one of the biggest around.

That's worth oinking about, or clucking, or bleating, or making the barnyard sound of your choosing.

For prices, times, and those popular themed weekends, oink oink.

