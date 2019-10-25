Unicorn Pop Tarts Now in DTLA, Enchanted Eaters

Sorcery-filled snacking and sipping await at DTLA's Nimbus Coffee. Adding atmosphere? The Halloween decorations are up at the Harry Potter-inspired coffeehouse, and the theme is "Follow the spiders."

What to Know Nimbus Coffee

1115 S. Hope Street

Spider decorations, and other seasonal touches, are now on view

Seeking out magical moments is just a solid, life-affirming plan, whatever the date on the calendar happens to be.

But we keep our peepers peeled a bit more keenly around Halloween, in terms of staying vigilant for ethereal experiences, delightful decorations, and the sort of happenings that elevate the daily ho-hummery just a little.

Nimbus Coffee, the DTLA coffeehouse that find fantastical inspiration in the Harry Potter books, keeps the whimsy strong throughout the calendar through a host of style touches, cleverly named dishes, and a costumes-are-cool atmosphere.

Late October, however, ups the spooky fun, in a multitude of ways.

Planning on touching your broomstick down at the Hope Street gathering place? Look for several Halloween-themed decorations, with "Follow the spiders" serving as a guide.

There may be a photograph or two in the restroom that change into unearthly beings as you move in front of them.

And on the menu?

There are pretty toaster tarts that draw their magic from the unicorn. The flavor, though? It's actually not unicorn but a tasty cherry and orange zest, oh zing.

Are you planning to call upon Nimbus Coffee over the weekend before the haunting holiday? You'll score 10% off if you show if your wizard robe or other mystical, magical, mysterious costume.

It's a place that has a happy handle on enchanting experiences, with a delicious side of coffee and pastries, all the time. But come Halloween? The unicorn-fun nibbles come out, and the ghostly restroom portraits, and the spidery wall additions, too.

Accio yourself to the DTLA destination faster than a Golden Snitch flies.

