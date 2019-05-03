4 to Watch: Happy 80th Anniversary, Union Station

Union Station opened in May 1939. Celebrate its 80th anniversary on May 3 and 4 with music, tours, and a marketplace.

It's one of four stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Happy 80th Anniversary, Union Station

To honor Union Station's important legacy as the "largest train terminal in the Western United States," there's a two-day celebration this weekend full of music, kid events, food trucks, history-rich tours, and a marketplace. Here's what to know.

Carson Refinery Fire Threatens Fuel Supply

The Phillips 66 Refinery in Carson had its second fire in two months. The flames are out, but it could put a strain on the already tight crude oil supply. What to know about the potential impact on already rising gas prices.

The Phillips 66 Refinery in Carson had its second fire in two months. The flames are out, but it could put a strain on the already tight crude oil supply. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Published Friday, May 3, 2019)

Free Music Festival for Obama Boulevard Street Naming

A May 4 ceremony to rename a South Los Angeles street in honor of former President Barack Obama will coincide with a daylong music and street festival featuring musical guests Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, BJ the Chicago Kid, Battlecat and Kurrupt. Read more here.

Enter a 'Star Wars' VR World on May the Fourth

If you're looking to step inside a virtual reality take on the "Star Wars" universe, and doing something a bit, well, "Rebel"-ious, and save money for you and your crew, consider a visit to The Void on Saturday, May 4. Details on the buy 3, get 4 detail here.