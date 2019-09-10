Unique Spam Pop-Up Comes to Hollywood for Two More Dates

SIERRA MADRE, CA - MAY 29: Spam, the often-maligned classic canned lunch meat made by Hormel Foods, is seen on a grocery store shelf May 29, 2008 in Sierra Madre, California. With the rise in food prices, sales of Spam are increasing as consumers look for ways to cut their food bills. According to the US Agriculture Department, the price of food is rising at the fastest rate since 1990. Increasingly expensive staples include such items as white bread, up 13 percent over last year, butter, up nine percent, and bacon at seven percent. The increasing sales have translated to 14 percent higher profits for Hormel. Spam was created in 1937 and was popularized as a staple food for World War II Western allied forces. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

There are so many ways to cook Spam, we mix it in with our eggs, eat it on the side with some rice or eat it in the ever popular spam musubi.

Now fans of the popular canned lunch meat will have lots to choose from at the first-ever Spam Musubi Madness pop-up event coming to LONO Hollywood.

This pop-up is presented by Foodbeast and will feature treats such as a Spam musubi bar, a Spam corndog, Spam soft serve sundae and even a Spam themed cocktail.

The first day of this pop-up was September 7 and will have two more dates on September 14 and 21.

Don’t miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind pop-up and experience much more than the Spam you know.

The versatile and affordable meat can be incorporated into so many dishes that it has become a staple food in many kitchens. Come find what you like at the Spam Musubi Madness pop-up.