Protesters Scale Universal Studios Globe on Earth Day

Two people from a group spreading awareness on climate change that recently organized two large-scale demonstrations in London and New York were perched atop the Universal Studios globe fountain on Earth Day, April 22, 2019.

Protesters have scaled the Universal Studios globe in California and are waving green flags on Earth Day Monday.

The pair were waving flags at 2:30 p.m. that read "climate emergency."

The two apparently had affixed themselves to the top of the globe fountain, which often serves as the backdrop for the entertainment show "Extra."

"Earth Day demonstrators came to the property unannounced and we are working with law enforcement to have them peacefully removed," a Universal spokesperson said.

A flyer passed out to the public at Universal City Walk identified the group as Extinction Rebellion, a socio-political group that uses nonviolent resistance to spread awareness about climate change.

The smaller-scale protest comes on the heels of mass climate change protests in London, which resulted in more than 1,000 arrests.

The group also swarmed City Hall in New York April 17.

Universal Studios is owned by NBCUniversal, the same parent company as NBC4.

