PHOTOS: University of Redlands Crowns New Adorable Mascot

The University of Redlands has a new queen, and she is absolutely adorable.



The university officially crowned Adelaide the bulldog as the school's mascot at a coronation ceremony over the weekend. "Addie," as she's affectionately called, will rule over her campus kingdom as the first female mascot in the school's history.



"Addie had to step up sooner than we planned," said Mary Littlejohn, who doubles as the university's director of alumni and community relations and as Addie's handler.



Originally, Addie was supposed to take over the role of official school mascot in April, but sadly, Thurber, the school's former mascot, died in November of last year. So with the school needing raised spirits and a dose of furry cuteness, Addie had to step up post haste.



Thankfully, Addie seems ready to go already, despite being only nine months old. That's because Littlejohn has been helping her adjust for the last few months by bringing her to campus.



"I had no idea the popularity of our mascots in the university," said Littlejohn, who is also a first-time school mascot handler. Whenever Addie walks around on campus, Littlejohn said, people squeal and whip out their phones to take selfies with the pup.



And of course, Addie likes to play to her adoring fans by "hamming" it up. "She actually likes attention a little too much," Littlejohn said with a laugh. "When we walk through campus, she greets every student. She really loves it when people cheer, and she jumps up and runs around."



So, given the love Addie gets and the fact that she would be making history, Littlejohn knew that the usually low-key act of a new mascot taking over at the university would instead have to be done up big.



There was trumpet music and legions of fans watching as Addie walked the red carpet.



"Addie, may you wear your crown wisely and for many years to come," proclaimed Dean of Student Affairs Donna Eddleman as the pup ascended her purple velvet throne and received her crown.



Take a look below at the coronation. We're sure Addie will be a benevolent (and incredibly cute) queen as she reigns over her University of Redlands kingdom.

