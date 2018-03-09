Unwrapping Candytopia, Room by Room

You've never quite gotten over The Chocolate Room scene in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," have you? Well, how could you, especially if you first saw the 1971 film as a tot? The cinematic fantasy was a whimsical wonderland of shiny, shimmery, gummy-like sweets, made for the eyeing and trying. And while the brand-new Candytopia, which debuted at Santa Monica Place in early March 2018, isn't a replica of anything from the Roald Dahl book, the classic movie, nor its modern remake, it does boast a series of rooms and displays that are delectably centered around our sugary cravings that are meant for admiring, not eating, though there is candy, here and there, to enjoy.



Tickets are going quickly, as expected, for the four-month pop-up experience, which was created by candy stylist Jackie Sorkin, production designer Zac Hartog, and John Goodman, who has worked on a host of retail projects. But you can take a look around now at some of the colorful scenes and all of those candy-covered artworks and sculptures. And, yes, that sure-to-be-famous, already-much-'grammed pit o' marshmallows, which are not marshmallows, really, but very much marshmallowian in shape and general softness. It all closes on July 4, 2018, so carve out some candy-inspired playtime before summer arrives in Southern California.