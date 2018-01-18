SAN RAFAEL, CA - AUGUST 18: Shopping carts sit in front of a Target store on August 18, 2014 in San Rafael, California. Target announced plans to keep 900 of its stores open until 11pm or midnight in an effort to attract late night shoppers. Target stores now close at 10pm during the week and 9pm on Sundays. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Get your resumes ready and interview outfit ready because Target in Burbank will be hosting a job fair Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19.

Target is hoping to fill 85 positions for the new store, which is the 100th in the Los Angeles area. The store, which is slated to open in April, is located at 1033 North Hollywood Way near the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Those who are interested are asked to apply in advance online and in-person on the day of the fair.



