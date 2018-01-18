Upcoming Target in Burbank Looking to Hire 85 People at Job Fair - NBC Southern California
Upcoming Target in Burbank Looking to Hire 85 People at Job Fair

By Karla Rendon

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Upcoming Target in Burbank Looking to Hire 85 People at Job Fair
    Get your resumes ready and interview outfit ready because Target in Burbank will be hosting a job fair Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19.

    Target is hoping to fill 85 positions for the new store, which is the 100th in the Los Angeles area. The store, which is slated to open in April, is located at 1033 North Hollywood Way near the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

    The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

    Those who are interested are asked to apply in advance online and in-person on the day of the fair.

