Upland High School was put on lockdown after a concerning text message was sent, but the threat was resolved Friday, school district officials said.

Upland High School was put on lockdown after a concerning text message was sent, but the threat was resolved Friday, school district officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. just a precaution after a student alerted a teacher of a concerning text message, the Upland Unified School District said.

From the onset, Upland school officials said no children were in danger.

The Upland Police Department was investigating the text message, but would not say exactly what was said.

The lockdown went into effect just after 9:30 a.m. at the 565 W 11th St. school.

Posts on social media indicate students were being gathered into certain areas.

Parents were to be notified of the situation and its resolution by the afternoon.

School officials said it was a case of "when you see something, say something," and the student followed the correct protocol.