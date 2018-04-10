Corey Seager #5 is congratulated by Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Easy as one-two-three.

Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, and Matt Kemp all homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers shutout the Oakland Athletics, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Taylor and Seager started the game off with a bang when they hit back-to-back home runs off A's starter Sean Manaea.

It was the first time the Dodgers hit consecutive home runs to begin a game since Taylor and teammate Justin Turner did it on Sept. 18, 2017.

Seager has hit safely in 13 straight Interleague games dating back to July 7, 2017.

Matt Kemp hit his first home run as a Dodger since 2014 when he sent a four-seam fastball off the top of the wall in right-center for his first home run of the season.

Fans will likely remember Kemp's last home run in Dodger blue, a game-winning blast in Game 2 of the 2014 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hyun-Jin Ryu did his best Shohei Ohtani impression as the Korean-born left-hander had a no-hitter through 4 and 2/3 innings before allowing a two-out single to Stephen Piscotty in the fifth inning.

Ryu (1-0) allowed just one-hit, with one walk and eight strikeouts in six shutout innings.

Logan Forsythe added an RBI double in the bottom of the 6th inning as the Dodgers tallied 11 total hits in the ballgame.

Kenley Jansen entered the game in the ninth with the tying run on-deck, and recorded his second save of the season.

The two-game Interleague series is the first of the season for the Dodgers and the first time they've faced the A's since 2015.

Silver Slugger

2016 National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager received his second straight Silver Slugger award before the game. Appropriately, he homered in his first at-bat shortly thereafter.

More hardware for @coreyseager_5. Prior to tonight's game, he received his Silver Slugger Award, which he won for the second straight season. #Dodgerspic.twitter.com/8uagWEVMva — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2018

Happy Birthday Dodger Stadium

On this date in 1962, 52,564 Southern California baseball fans were in attendance to watch the Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds in the first game at Dodger Stadium. Four-time World Series champion, Johnny Podres took the mound for Los Angeles, and took the loss in the Dodgers 6-3 defeat to the Reds.

#FUNFACT The first game ever played at Dodger Stadium was on today's date in 1962 against the Cincinnati Reds. LA won, 6-3#HappyBirthdaypic.twitter.com/ZvnwWLdsFR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 11, 2018

Up Next:

The finale of the short, two-game series, features RHP Daniel Mengden for Oakland and LHP Alex Wood for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

