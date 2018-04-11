VIDEO: Vegas Puts on Pregame Extravaganza for Kings and Golden Knights Playoff Game - NBC Southern California
VIDEO: Vegas Puts on Pregame Extravaganza for Kings and Golden Knights Playoff Game

The Vegas Golden Knights put on quite the production prior to the first NHL playoff game in franchise history on Wednesday night.

By Michael Duarte

Published 2 hours ago

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game One of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on April 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Only in Vegas. 

    The Vegas Golden Knights put on quite the production prior to their first NHL playoff game in franchise history on Wednesday night.


    The Game of Thrones inspired pregame performance featured a golden knight battling a king at center ice, as well as a castle and a drawbridge.

    There was also some cool special effects and a light-up drum performance that would make Kanye West proud.

    You can see the entire performance in the video below: 

     

