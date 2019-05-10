Bear Chilling in a Tree Draws a Crowd on Valencia Street

A bear was drawing a crowd in Valencia after it climbed a tree and refused to come down for hours May 10, 2019.

A bear spotted roaming around a Valencia neighborhood evaded authorities and climbed up a tree Friday.

Residents left their homes near Mill Valley Road and Avenida Frasca to come out and get a good look at the beast.

Los Angeles County Fire crews and authorities worked for hours to eventually tranquilize and remove the bear from the tree safely.

"We just moved in December from the mountain area so we were used to bears, but I never expected in our new neighborhood in the city that we would have one just around the block," resident Judy Rose said. "I hope it gets home safe."

Rose said she was driving by and saw all the resident standing around, as well as a sheriff's vehicle.

When she asked what the fuss was about, they told her it was the bear.