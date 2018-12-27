Woman, Teen Son Found Dead in Valley Glen Apartment

A woman and her 13-year-old son were found dead late Wednesday inside the family's San Fernando Valley apartment. Video broadcast Thursday Dec. 27, 2018 on Today in LA. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman and her 13-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside the family's San Fernando Valley apartment.

Police said the boy's father called 911 to report that he came home to the Valley Glen residence in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street and found his family members dead.

Police did not release details about the causes of death. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

"We do not have a motive at this time, although detectives are saying that they do not believe this was random," said LAPD detective Meghan Aguilar. "Either the people or the location was targeted."

NBC4's Oleevia Woo contributed to this report.