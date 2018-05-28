Van Nuys Bust Recovers Large Quantity of Date Rape Drug

A drug bust in Van Nuys recovered a several items including methamphetamine, Viagra, Cialis and GHB, the so-call "Date-Rape Drug."
The large quantity of GHB recovered had LAPD officers concerned. The drug is typically slipped into a drink of an unsuspecting woman, who is then taken advantage of.
LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said it only takes a few drops can knock a woman out, and this suspect had four large jars of the "Date-Rape Drug" when he was arrested.
That suspect was identified as Jesse Test, 34, of Van Nuys and was bailed out.