Van Nuys Bust Recovers Large Quantity of Date Rape Drug

A drug bust finds significant amounts of a drug used for date rapes. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on May 28, 2018 (Published 24 minutes ago)

A drug bust in Van Nuys recovered a several items including methamphetamine, Viagra, Cialis and GHB, the so-call "Date-Rape Drug."

The large quantity of GHB recovered had LAPD officers concerned. The drug is typically slipped into a drink of an unsuspecting woman, who is then taken advantage of.

LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said it only takes a few drops can knock a woman out, and this suspect had four large jars of the "Date-Rape Drug" when he was arrested.

That suspect was identified as Jesse Test, 34, of Van Nuys and was bailed out.