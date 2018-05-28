Van Nuys Bust Recovers Large Quantity of Date Rape Drug - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Van Nuys Bust Recovers Large Quantity of Date Rape Drug

By Kim Baldonado

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bust Finds Large Quantities of Date-Rape Drug

    A drug bust finds significant amounts of a drug used for date rapes. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on May 28, 2018 (Published 24 minutes ago)

    A drug bust in Van Nuys recovered a several items including methamphetamine, Viagra, Cialis and GHB, the so-call "Date-Rape Drug."

    The large quantity of GHB recovered had LAPD officers concerned. The drug is typically slipped into a drink of an unsuspecting woman, who is then taken advantage of.

    LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said it only takes a few drops can knock a woman out, and this suspect had four large jars of the "Date-Rape Drug" when he was arrested.

    That suspect was identified as Jesse Test, 34, of Van Nuys and was bailed out.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices