Police are shown outside a Denny's in Van Nuys following a report of a man who threw a burning object at a building Wednesday April 11, 2018.

Police responded to a report of a knife-wielding man barricaded inside a Denny's Wednesday morning in Van Nuys.

Officers were initially called to the 7200 block of Valjean Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. after a report of a man with a knife. Authorities established a perimeter to search for the subject, who at one point appeared to be hiding in a tree.

He eventually jumped down and ran into a Denny's restaurant in the 16400 block of Sherman Way, where the man was apparently barricaded inside the building. SWAT members responded to the Denny's, but the man refuses to come out.

Nearby streets were closed and police asked drivers to avoid the area, located a few blocks west of the 405 Freeway.

It was not immediately clear whether the individual is still armed with the knife.

