Officers Respond to Report of Car Stolen With Child Inside

Officers responded to a report of a stolen car with a baby inside Tuesday April 3, 2018 in the Van Nuys area.

The car was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. in the 18400 block of Gault Street. Police have not confirmed whether an 11-month-old baby is still inside the car.

The car was identified as an Infiniti G20.

Earlier Tuesday, a car with a 5-year-old boy sleeping inside was stolen in the Riverside area. Police found the abandoned car about 15 minutes later with the boy, who was not injured, still inside.

