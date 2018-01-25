Van Nuys Residents: Shelter in Place as Police Search for Man With a Gun - NBC Southern California
Van Nuys Residents: Shelter in Place as Police Search for Man With a Gun

By Heather Navarro

Published 4 hours ago

    School on Lockdown in Van Nuys

    A man with a gun forced a lockdown at a Van Nuys school Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A Van Nuys school was on lockdown after a man was reported with a gun in the area Thursday.

    Police responded to the 4700 block of Irwin Street at 11:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

    Children's Community School at 14702 Sylvan St. was put on lockdown as a precaution.  

    Police set up a perimeter to try and find the man. Residents were asked to shelter in place and bring pets indoors in the area of Cedros Avenue Delano Street at 1:30 p.m.

    The initial call came in as a domestic dispute. 

    There were no reports of injuries.

