Van Nuys Water Main Break Floods Underground Carport

What to Know An 8-inch pipe broke early Tuesday, sending water into an underground carport in Van Nuys

Service was cut off to about 25 customers

At least two car were submerged in the parking area

A water main break early Tuesday flooded streets and submerged at least two vehicles in an underground carport in Van Nuys.

Water gushed from an 8-inch pipe at about 2 a.m. near Hazeltine Avenue and Hart Street. Video from the scene showed at least two cars submerged in an underground carport.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were at the scene. Service to some customers in the neighborhood was cut off for repair work, expect to be complete by 4 p.m.