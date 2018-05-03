Burglary Suspect Appears to Target Homes While Owners Are at Funerals: Police - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Burglary Suspect Appears to Target Homes While Owners Are at Funerals: Police

By Jonathan Lloyd and Gordon Tokumatsu

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Burglary Suspect Appears to Target Homes While Owners Are at Funerals: Police
    LAPD
    Brett Patrick Rogers, 44, was identified as a suspect in a series of burglaries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    Police identified a suspect Thursday in a series of residential burglaries in the Van Nuys and West Los Angeles areas that occurred when residents were attending funerals.

    The burglar was caught on security camera video at least twice in March, helping police to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Brett Patrick Rogers.

    One of those crimes occurred March 7 at a West Los Angeles residence. The second was reported March 11 in the Van Nuys area.

    In at least three cases, the victims were in mourning and attending the funeral of a loved one. Detectives suggested residents ask a neighbor or friend to watch a house if they're away for a funeral or any other event that might be publicly announced.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-29-18] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Jonathan Lloyd/NBC4

    No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices