Brett Patrick Rogers, 44, was identified as a suspect in a series of burglaries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police identified a suspect Thursday in a series of residential burglaries in the Van Nuys and West Los Angeles areas that occurred when residents were attending funerals.

The burglar was caught on security camera video at least twice in March, helping police to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Brett Patrick Rogers.

One of those crimes occurred March 7 at a West Los Angeles residence. The second was reported March 11 in the Van Nuys area.

In at least three cases, the victims were in mourning and attending the funeral of a loved one. Detectives suggested residents ask a neighbor or friend to watch a house if they're away for a funeral or any other event that might be publicly announced.



No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon.