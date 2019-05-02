VegFest LA Is Free, Big, and Full of Flavor

How many food trucks and vendors are expected at the May 5 bash in Encino? Wait for it: Over 80, so your plant-loving pals and spend the day snacking.

What to Know Sunday, May 5

6004-6076 Woodley Avenue in Encino

10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It's often said that weather can impact our food cravings, and, if you've ever felt less than peckish on a blazing afternoon or super-ravenous while a snowstorm rages outside, you know this curious meteorological phenomenon well.

What, though, is the impact of May Gray on our goodie-seeking side? It's not cold-cold, but it is a little misty and damp in the mornings, putting us in the "light snacking" zone.

There'll be fine place to explore that zone, during these early May Gray days, when VegFest LA returns to Encino on Sunday, May 5 with over 80 food vendors and purveyors.

First things first: It's free to get into the "All Vegan Festival," and if you guessed that we were about to truck out the word "free" after "first things first," yay you. For sure, free admission is worth firsting about.

Second things second: Show with money, to buy all sorts of vittles from all sorts of plant-smart cooking pros.

Other things... other? There's a lot to do, enjoy, see, and hear at the festival, from cooking demonstrations, the Oasis beer and wine garden, speakers to ponder (Alicia Silverstone'll be in the house), DJs to move to, yoga to stretch out at, and a Kids' Kingdom play area.

Oh yes, and above all: Animals needing homes need humans to stop by and say hello and maybe possibly absolutely fall a little in love. Pups and cats will be there, as well as bunnies, too.

Sweet.

Is May Gray impacting your noshy side at all? Are you looking for a few more snacks during the day? Or are you fully on board with the total-plant-tastic life, meaning you also rock a curiosity about vegan cooks, cooking tips, and such?

Go Encino, on May 5, for this truly large-scale celebration of luscious, straight-from-the-planet meals.

