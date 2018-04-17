Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings reacts to a goal from Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights for a 1-0 lead during the second period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Staples Center on April 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former King Brayden McNabb scored in the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0, in Game 4 to sweep the Western Conference First Round at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

The Kings offered McNabb, Dustin Brown, and Marian Gaborik in the NHL Expansion Draft last summer, but the Golden Knights selected the 27-year-old defenseman over the older offensive veterans with expensive contracts.

Ironically, it ended up being the one piece that the Kings didn't want that ended their season on Tuesday night.

McNabb sniped a shot from distance on a one-timer pass from Reilly Smith 4:04 into the second period that gave the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead.

BRAYDEN MCNABB STARTS THE SCORING OFF FOR VEGAS!#VegasBorn 1 - 0 #GoKingsGo (@GoldenKnights Lead Series 3-0) pic.twitter.com/XlHo9Zd0yF — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 18, 2018

McNabb became the seventh different player on Vegas to score throughout the first round series.

The Golden Knights became the first NHL team in history to win their first four playoff games in their inaugural season, and are the first team in all of professional sports to sweep a first round playoff series in their inaugural season.

Despite the fact they have out shot the Golden Knights 21-to-15, the Kings offense has looked stale and stagnant all series long. Attributing to the problems has been the Kings power play line, which has been anemic throughout the series scoring just one goal in 12 attempts.

However, if anyone could have made a comeback from a 0-3 deficit, it would've been the Kings. Los Angeles was just one of four teams in NHL history to have overcome a 0-3 deficit when they won four straight games to defeat the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2014 Western Conference playoffs.