People visit a makeshift memorial near the sign welcoming visitors to Las Vegas on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. Suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock shot and killed people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He was known as being a high stakes gambler.

Monday Oct. 1, 2018 is the deadline for any victims of the Las Vegas shooting who want receive compensation from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

It was almost one year ago when thousands of concert goers spent a Sunday night enjoying the music of country star Jason Aldean on the final evening of the Route 91 festival.

Then from a hotel window overlooking the venue, a lone gunman hellbent on killing, murdered 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Kevin Schiller from the Vegas Resiliency Center, wants to get the word out that there is still help for people traumatized by the shooting.

"This was a unique event, so we had attendees from all over California."

With only a few days left, Schiller encourages people to apply before the Oct. 1 deadline.

"We have people standing by they can walk you through all the applications," says Schiller. "We're here to help victims and get outreach to everybody."

Even if victims don't want or need help now, they still must register to receive support in the future.

Victims Carrie Weidenkeller and Marissa Narvaez, mother and daughter from Eastvale in Riverside County, attended the concert together. Both were shot.

"To have that bond, which I thought could never get stronger, and then go through Route 91, I can't express it. She's my whole world," Marissa says about her mother.

Las Vegas Massacre Victims Express Outrage Over Lawsuit

Several victims of the Las Vegas massacre shared outrage after MGM filed a lawsuit against the victims. Vikki Vargas reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on July 23, 2018. (Published Monday, July 23, 2018)

"And I feel like she saved my life," says Carrie.

Carrie and Marissa know they are alive and that they are survivors, but they also know they will need help for years to come. Marissa still has a bullet near her colon that can't be removed.

"Physically, I'm in pain every day. I have multiple doctor appointments every day."

California victims like Carrie and Marissa qualify for help.

Anita Ahula works with the California Victim Compensation Board. She mentions that many California residents that attended the concert don’t know about the compensation.

"Sixty-five percent of the victims of the Las Vegas concert were from California. That's over 14,000 people and today, we have had close to three thousand applications." Victims have another two years to register for California Victim Compensation.

Ahula urges that no matter where the crime, if you live in California, you qualify for help.

"We can assist with medical expenses, mental health and income and support loss."

For more information: