UPDATED: 
Fire Burns in Murrieta
Fire Burning Near Homes in La Cresta, Near Murrieta

By Staff Reports

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Riverside County fire crews were on the scene Wedensday of a roughly 25-acre brush fire burning near Tenaja and Clinton Keith roads in the La Cresta area, just west of Murrieta.

    An evacuation order was issued for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center located at 39400 Clinton Keith Road, CAL Fire Riverside said. In addition, Clinton Keith Road was closed south of Avenida La Cresta.

    Riverside County Fire Department and CAL Fire were responding to the fire, with Riverside County Sheriff's Department assisting with other local agencies, CAL Fire said.

    Below is a photo of the smoke from the fire as seen from NBCLA's First Alert Radar Network.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

