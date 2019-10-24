Forest Service firefighters were on the scene of the Old Water Fire in San Bernardino on Highway 18 near Old Waterman Canyon Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Mandatory evacuations were underway for a portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David Way as a vegetation fire consumed 50-100 acres near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Hwy 18 in the San Bernardino National Forest as the Santa Ana winds picked up Thursday morning, the San Bernardino National Forest Service said.

The blaze was moving south and northeast in the Coldwater Canyon area as of 3:52 a.m. and was showing potential for large growth, according to the Forest Service.

Highway 18 is closed between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline. Structure protection is in place for up to 30 homes, according to the Forest Service.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department first tweeted about the Old Water Fire at 2:19 a.m., saying it showed a rapid rate of spread.

San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the blaze with two dozers, multiple hand crews, four engines, and two chief officers.

A total of five departments were at work fighting the fire. The Forest Service, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the San Bernardino Police Department were in unified command, with the CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services assisting.

The cause of the blaze under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.