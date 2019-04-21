Venice Beach Sunbather Run Over by Police Cruiser

VENICE, CA - JULY 24: Giant waves crash into the rocks at Venice Beach on July 24, 2018 in Venice, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

A woman sunbathing at Venice Beach accidentally was run over in the sand Sunday by a Los Angeles police cruiser, but she did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said.

It happened about 2:10 p.m. near 1000 Ocean Front Walk, just off the boardwalk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Police told reporters those in the vehicle were patrolling the sandy part of the beach and turned their vehicle when they saw they hit someone. When they got out of the vehicle they found a 25- to 30-year-old woman under their SUV cruiser.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

