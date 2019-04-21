Venice Beach Sunbather Run Over by Police Cruiser - NBC Southern California
Venice Beach Sunbather Run Over by Police Cruiser

By City News Service

Published Apr 21, 2019 at 10:34 PM | Updated at 10:35 PM PDT on Apr 21, 2019

    A woman sunbathing at Venice Beach accidentally was run over in the sand Sunday by a Los Angeles police cruiser, but she did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said.

    It happened about 2:10 p.m. near 1000 Ocean Front Walk, just off the boardwalk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

    Police told reporters those in the vehicle were patrolling the sandy part of the beach and turned their vehicle when they saw they hit someone. When they got out of the vehicle they found a 25- to 30-year-old woman under their SUV cruiser.

    The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    Copyright City News Service
