Mud and debris flow were reported late Thursday in Ventura County after a powerful spring storm slammed through Southern California for three days.

Several roads were affected by the storm's debris, including State Route 1, where all lanes across Mondos Beach are blanketed with mud, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to a mudflow at around 11 p.m. Thursday at Highway 1 in the Faria Beach area. Caltrans crews have been working overnight to clear the Thomas Fire burn scar area from mud.