Ventura School Closures

The following schools were closed due to the Thomas Fire.
- All Ventura Unified School District
- All Hueneme Elementary School District
- All Santa Paula School Districts
- Ventura Community College
- Thomas Aquinas College
- Mesa Union School District
- Briggs School District
- Mupu School District
- Oxnard Elementary School District
- All Ventura County Office of Education schools, including Providence School
- Santa Clara Elementary, 20030 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
- Rio School District
- Ocean View School District
- Ojai School District
- Oxnard High School District
- Santa Clara High School
