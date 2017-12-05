Ventura School Closures - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Ventura School Closures

By NBC Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The following schools were closed due to the Thomas Fire.

    • All Ventura Unified School District
    • All Hueneme Elementary School District
    • All Santa Paula School Districts
    • Ventura Community College
    • Thomas Aquinas College
    • Mesa Union School District
    • Briggs School District
    • Mupu School District
    • Oxnard Elementary School District
    • All Ventura County Office of Education schools, including Providence School
    • Santa Clara Elementary, 20030 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
    • Rio School District
    • Ocean View School District
    • Ojai School District
    • Oxnard High School District
    • Santa Clara High School

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices