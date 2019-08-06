Hiker Found Dead After Getting Separated From Her Group in Santa Monica Mountains

A woman who was separated from her group of hikers was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains area Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

Deputies located a hiker who had gotten separated from her group in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area Tuesday, but were unfortunately unable to save her, sheriff's officials said.

A woman who went hiking in the Circle X Ranch area with a group of hikers somehow got separated Tuesday, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said.

The group was hiking in the mountainous area above Pacific Coast Highway heading south along the coast when they lost contact with the woman around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies ultimately found the woman, not breathing, in the area off Yerba Buena, and tried to save her by performing CPR, but she was declared dead at the scene.

No details were released on possible cause of death.