Flash Casts a Glow Over Burning Building South of Downtown LA

A flash, possibly from an electrical explosion, lights up the area around a burning business early Friday in Vernon.

Firefighters on ladder trucks surrounded a burning building to knock down a fire early Friday morning in an industrial area south of downtown Los Angeles.

A flash, possibly from an electrical explosion, cast a glow over the business in the 1800 block of East 41st Street in Vernon. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m.

Details about the business were not immediately available.

Part of the building collapsed and firefighters reported downed power lines. Aerial video showed firefighters spraying water from at least four ladder trucks.

There were no reports of injuries. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

