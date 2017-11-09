Veterans Day, the holiday honoring veterans and those who serve in the military, falls on a Saturday this year.

Not only are there a bunch of freebies for veterans to grab, but along with the federal holiday comes commemorations and events in SoCal.

Here's what you can do to honor vets on this day:

Nov. 10

Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley

The Ronald Reagan Library hosts its annual Veterans Day Event on Friday, November 10. Expect live music, a Civil War encampment, a military vehicle display and a program honoring all branches of the military.

Location: 40 Presidential Drive.

Cost: Veterans are free; ages 18-61 pay $16, ages 62 and older pay $13; ages 11-17 pay $9; ages 3-10 pay $6 https://www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/online-ticket-sales/

Veterans Town Hall in West Los Angeles

Rep.Ted Lieu holds a Veterans Town Hall Nov. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to hear veterans’ stories. Click this link to attend.

Location: Wadsworth Theatre on the West Los Angeles VA campus, 11301 Wilshire Blvd.

Nov. 11

2nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The VA West Los Angeles Medical Center along with LA National Cemetery are partnering with LA County to provide vets with a resource fair, entertainment, car show and BBQ lunch across West LA.

Locations:

10 - 11:15 a.m. at VA Los Angeles National Cemetery, 950 So. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at VA West LA Medical Center, North Campus (Jack Robinson Stadium parking lot) 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90073

12 - 6 p.m. at Serenity Park Parrot Sanctuary, 900 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90073

Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills

Forest Lawn Cemetery holds a ceremony Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. featuring music, military displays, free souvenirs, and the Golden Stars Skydiving Team. There is a Veteran’s day ceremony Sunday at Forest Lawn in Cathedral City from 2 to 3 p.m. as well. http://forestlawn.com/event/veterans-day-ceremony-cathedral-city-3/

Location: 6300 Forest Lawn Dr.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Pasadena

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Pasadena holds a free Veterans Day ceremony that will include a special military fly-over.

Location: City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave.

Skid Row Luncheon for Homeless Veterans

Meals will be served and prizes will be given to veterans on Friday, November 10.

Volunteers are handing out 150 bags filled with essential items.

Location: James M. Wood Community Center in downtown's Skid Row at 400 E 5th St.

Veterans Parade in San Fernando Valley

Starting at 11 a.m., The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee honors those serving, past and present, with a parade. The parade will begin at the corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and San Fernando Mission Blvd., fo down Laurel Canyon Blvd.to the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center and Park, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima. A carnival will take place following the parade.

Nov. 13

Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Palmdale

Antelope Valley's Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on display beginning Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 13 at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

When: Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m.

Location: 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Cost: Free

Closures:

The Los Angeles Public Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 in observance.

Pasadena City Hall government offices and many City services will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday Nov. 10. Pasadena's Police and Fire departments will remain fully staffed, but the office will be closed. Pasadena residents and businesses with any power emergencies should call Pasadena's Water and Power (PWP) Department at (626) 744-4673 and for water-related emergencies call (626) 744-4138. City trash and recycling service will be on their regular pickup schedule for Nov. 10. The City's Recreation and Community Centers will be closed on Friday.

Most banks will be closed and mail will not be delivered Saturday.