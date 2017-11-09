An American flag flies at half staff near a statue of a soldier at the Korean War Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Veterans Day is Saturday, and many businesses around the country will be thanking service members for their courage and sacrifice with discounts and other offers.

Veterans Day became official in 1938, originally called Armistice Day. The name was changed in 1954, under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to Veterans Day. Since then, there have been parades, speeches and special commemorations in cemeteries.

Businesses also have joined in. At most of the locations below, veterans will need to show military identification, whether active, reserve, or retired. Most offers are available only on Nov. 11.

BJ Restaurants: The restaurant will offer free meals on menu items $12.95 or less on Friday and Saturday.

Boston Market: Buy one meal and drink, get another meal free with a coupon. It is not necessary to show an ID, but customers must present a coupon (click link to print).

Denny's: On Friday, between 5 a.m. to 12 noon, service members will receive the "Build your own Grand Slam" dish free.

IHOP: Military members will receive the patriotic Red, White & Blue Pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Applebees Neighborhood Grill: Service members will receive a special menu dish on Saturday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans will receive an order of traditional wings with fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Enjoy a free Veterans Day entree item. Check the website for details on the dishes.

Bonefish Grill: Members of the military will receive the "Bang Bang Shrimp" dish on Saturday.

Olive Garden: Service members will receive a free meal from the special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: You will receive a pizza with one topping. Military personnel must show their military ID and mention the 5500 promo code.

Panera Bread: Some locations are offering a breakfast sandwich on Saturday.

Hooters: Service members will receive a free meal from the special menu.

Great Clips: Members will receive a free haircut Nov. 11, or they can pick up a card that they can use once until Dec. 31.

Red Robin: Veterans will receive a free "Red's Tavern Double Burger" with fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans will receive a free appetizer.

TGI Fridays: Service members will receive a free meal up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, in addition to receiving a $5 coupon for the next visit.