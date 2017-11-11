Veterans Day: Pacific Wheel Pays Tribute

The famous Ferris wheel will display the flag and more colorful symbols on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 11.

The second Saturday in November will be filled with meaningful ceremonies, large-scale parades, family gatherings, solemn remembrances, and a myriad of events that will mark Veterans Day 2017.

And while what is happening at Santa Monica Pier after sundown on that Saturday isn't a traditional join-in event, it will visually say thank you to veterans and those who serve in the military in a way that can be seen from great distances away.

It's the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park we're referring to, of course, and it is ready to light up when dark falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, all to grandly display gratitude and respect for our veterans.

The 174,000 LED lights will begin their shimmery show around 4:52 p.m. on Nov. 11, and everything will conclude around midnight.

What can onlookers expect to see on the sides of the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel?

Watch for a "... lighting display of red, white, and blue colors and patterns including icons of the American flag and all five armed services' seals." Given the massive size of the attraction, every pattern is crisp and easy to discern whether you're on or just off the pier.

It is, of course, free to see. And if you can't be at the pier in person, you can check out the Live Cams part of the Pacific Park site, under See The Wheel, to admire the Veterans Day show from afar, wherever you are.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations