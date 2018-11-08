Borderline Bar Shooting: About the Victims

Twelve victims were killed when a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks

Here are the names of the victims who have been identified.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cody Coffman, 22

Jason Coffman, Cody's father, searched for him all morning after hearing word of the shooting before he ultimately confirmed to reporters his son had died. Cody was set to become a big brother once again to a new baby sister on the 29th.

Alaina Housley, 18

Family members confirmed the death of 18-old Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband. The couple said they were devastated to learn about the death of "an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her."

Sgt. Ron Helus, 54

Sgt. Ron Helus of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was killed in an exhange of gunfire with the shooter. It appears Helus, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, was on the phone with his wife when he received the call about the shooting.

Justin Meek, 23

California Luthern University said in a statement that recent graduate Justin Meek, 23, was killed in the shooting. The bar is just a few miles from the campus in Thousand Oaks.