Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig showed up at a McDonald's in Glendale to serve up Big Macs for hungry customers. (Published 6 hours ago)

Would you like fries with that?

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig proved he was more than just a friend on Tuesday when he made a surprise appearance at a McDonald's restaurant in Glendale, California to serve up some Big Mac's for fans.

The scheduled event was part of the Dodgers 15th annual community service week, which kicked off on Monday at Dodger Stadium when the team hosted over 350 firefighters and first responders to batting practice.

On Tuesday, Puig put his only flair on the fan outreach program as he spent a few hours at McDonald's, taking orders from the drive thru, working the grill, and posing for pictures.

"People need to go to work, and not come to the McDonald's to see me and hang out with me," joked Puig. "I want to say thank you to all the families in Los Angeles."

Puig signed autographs for fans and employees, and posed for pictures throughout the hours that he was there, saying that he couldn't eat too much McDonald's on the day as he was preparing for Spring Training which takes place next month in Glendale, Arizona.

"For spring training, I can't eat too much McDonald's today," Puig told the employees at the restaurant. "All of my team is at the stadium right now... Practice and be ready for spring training and make a good year and try to win the championship."

Puig's appearance at McDonald's was part of 12 events that will take place this week, culminating in a one-day playground build in Alhambra on Friday.

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig Takes Orders at McDonald's