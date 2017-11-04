 Video Games Enthusiasts Gather in Anaheim for Blizzcon - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Video Games Enthusiasts Gather in Anaheim for Blizzcon

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

Video game enthusiasts are gathering in Orange County for a weekend of cosplay, fun and competitive play at the Blizzard Entertainment’s annual event, Blizzcon.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center, will bring video game fans together.

Attendants have the chance to join other like-minded enthusiasts who enjoy World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Starcraft II and more. Not only will fans get to compete in art and cosplay contests whole enjoying a few games between players, but they will also have the opportunity to test the latest products.

More Photo Galleries
Relive Selena's Hollywood Star Ceremony in Photos
Photos: Memorable Dodger Moments From 2017
Connect With Us
AdChoices