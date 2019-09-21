Video Captures Man Stealing Motorized Cart From Grocery Store

A man appears to steal a motorized shopping cart from a grocery store in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sept. 9, 2019. (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department) (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was caught on camera stealing a motorized cart from a Saugus grocery store in the Santa Clarita Valley, authorities said.

Video released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department shows a man wearing a backwards baseball cap and what looked like a baseball jersey getting on a motorized scooter inside a grocery store before driving out the front door and disappearing out of view of the surveillance cameras.

The man had a set of headphones and appeared to be queuing music for the getaway prior to taking off on the motorized grocery cart, which is usually reserved for disabled or elderly shoppers.

The department said the theft occurred on Sept. 9.

Anyone who knows the suspected thief or has any information about the theft was urged to contact detectives at the SCVSD or crimestoppers.org