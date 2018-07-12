Jewelry Store Thieves Caught on Camera

The would-be thieves were not hit by the gunfire at the North Hollywood store in the May 25, 2018 robbery attempt. Colleen Williams reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police on Thursday were seeking the public's help to find two men whose attempted heist was foiled when the owner fired a pistol at them, scaring them off from a Studio City jewelry store in May.

Los Angeles police released surveillance video showing the heist on May 25 at Dana Kathryn Jewelry on Ventura Boulevard.

The men used pepper spray on the owner and an employee, but when the owner pulled a gun and fired they fled without any loot.

"This store has been robbed several times over the course of about 10 years," said LAPD Detective Jennifer Hammer. "I believe that is why [the owner] has a legally owned and registered handgun."

Police described the first robber as 30-40 years old with a shaved head, standing at about 5 feet 6 and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue long sleeved button-down shirt with khaki pants, black tennis shoes, sunglasses and a watch on his left wrist.

The second robber is described as 40-50 years old with dark hair and a mustache or goatee, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He was wearing a white long sleeved button-down shirt, bow tie, fedora, sunglasses and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives at 818-754-8424 or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tipsters can call the LA Reigonal crime stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.