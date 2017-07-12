'I Found a Little Kitty': Cat Rescued During Thomas Fire in Ventura

Kobi Boysen, one of thousands evacuated during the Thomas fire in Ventura, rescued a cat in a neighborhood that had been badly damaged by the wildfire on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. "I found a little kitty over there. I’m not sure who she belongs to," he said. Boysen said she was "just calling out, looking for help." (Published 41 minutes ago)

Kobi Boysen, one of thousands evacuated during the Thomas fire in Ventura, rescued a cat in a neighborhood that had been badly damaged by the wildfire... See More