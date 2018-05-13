Scary Sight: Wrong Way Driver on 91 Freeway

Christine Kim reports from La Mirada for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on May 13, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Shocking dash cam video catches a car driving the wrong way on the 91 Freeway at night, as a bus driver narrowly avoids a collision when the car turns the same way as the bus. Thankfully, the bus driver corrects and stays straight.

The bus was heading westbound on the 91 Freeway, just east of the 241 Freeway.

Gabriel Anica, who was driving the bus, said he was saved by the "grace of God."

The incident occurred on Friday shortly after 2 a.m. and a CHP supervisor said here was a report of a wrong-way driver in the same area at about the same time, but no crashes were reported.

So, this wrong-way driver appears to have narrowly escaped any penalty or, worse, a crash.