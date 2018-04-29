Vigil Held for Teen Shot, Killed Outside Hamburger Stand

A vigil was held Sunday for a 15-year-old girl who was shot at a South LA hamburger stand in front of her mother. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A vigil was held Sunday for a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles on Friday.

Dozens of families and friends gathered outside of the spot where Hannah Bell was shot -- The Best Burger hamburger stand on Western Avenue and 78th Street -- to pay condolences and respects.

Hannah's mother, Samantha Mays, said she came to the location to express her heartbreak over her young daughter's murder. She says her daughter was not involved in any trouble or any gangs, but she still taught her how to react to potential street violence.

"I used to practice with them, if somebody shoots, to get down, but I never thought somebody would be so bold to just walk up and shoot randomly," she said.

Mays also reflected on her relationship with her daughter, whom she called a "rock of steel" for her whole family.

"She will forever be remembered as my angel on my shirt. This is how I see her, my beautiful baby," she said as she tugged at her light pink shirt with Hannah's face on it.

Mays also offered some wisdom on gang violence towards the end of her speech.

"I don't know why we want to shoot one another in the streets," she asked. "All of us, we're just trying to make it today."

Mays and her family are pleading with the public to help find the shooter.

NBC4's Andrew Schwendiman contributed to this report.