Heartbroken by the death of 26-year-old MacVell Holmes, friends and family of the young father gathered to mourn in a vigil held in his memory on Friday.

Holmes, who was a Paramount resident, was killed on Nov. 5 when an attempted carjacker fatally opened fire on him as he was leaving his gated community to pick up his 4-year-old daughter.

"He's like one of the best person's you could ever meet," his brother Dave Mixon said. "He'll give you his last."

A health care worker, Holmes is fondly remembered as a generous family man who worked diligently towards his ambitions.

"He was a hard-working man who tried his best," Mixon said. "He took care of his daughter, his household."

His devastated girlfriend was in tears during the vigil, but said she was relieved that police found the man responsible for her slain love's death.

"I'm happy that they have someone in custody, I am," Karmen Rainey, Holmes' girlfriend said. "Whoever did this deserves to rot."

Authorities announced that Sherman Myles, 29, was charged Thursday by the District Attorney's Office for the fatal shooting. Holmes died at the scene on the 8600 block of Somerset Boulevard, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday by Long Beach police, and he does not have a bail amount.

Detectives learned the suspected gunman had been driving a red Lexus and may have been involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach prior to the homicide, sheriff's Sgt. Aura Sierra said.

The suspect allegedly fired several rounds into the air during that incident, but the victim in the road rage incident was not hit, Sierra said.

The suspected gunman then drove to an apartment building in the 8600 block of Somerset Boulevard, where he attempted to carjack Holmes, who was killed, Sierra said. The suspect then fled and carjacked a red Ford Mustang at gunpoint near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Alondra Boulevard. The victim of that carjacking was not hurt, Sierra said.

After the carjacking, the suspect fled again and then crashed into a Cadillac near the intersection of Greenleaf Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, and the Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries, Sierra said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.