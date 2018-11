Twelve people were left dead, including the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.



Friends, family and the greater community gathered on Thursday night to mourn victims, which included a 54-year-old Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant, of the massacre in an emotional scene.

Many of the victims of the shooting were from local colleges, including Pepperdine University, Moorpark College and Cal State Channel Islands.

Here are some images from the vigil.