Long-time Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully won't return to the booth after being invited by Joe Buck for NLCS showdown at Dodger Stadium.

A pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be.

Don't expect to see legendary Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully in the broadcast booth during the upcoming three games of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium this week.

During the first two games of the series at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Fox Sports announcers Joe Buck and John Smoltz interviewed long-time Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker in the booth during Game 2.

After the interview with Uecker, Buck extended an invitation on national television to Scully to join he and Smoltz when the series shifted to Los Angeles on Monday.

Scully famously told reporters that he had no plans to return to the booth when he retired at the end of the 2016 season, and reiterated that message when asked by the Los Angeles Times if he would join the Fox Sports announcers.

"I don't want to just take a bow," Scully told the Times. "I just don't feel right doing that."

Scully said that he didn't want to interrupt the duo of Buck and Smoltz especially after they had been together calling games all season, stating that they had been doing " a wonderful job."

Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 66 years before he left the broadcast booth at the end of the 2016 regular season. Scully has returned to Dodger Stadium on occasion to watch a game from a suite, throw out the ceremonial first pitch (as he did in the 2017 World Series), or join fellow legends on the field as he did when his friend, and long-time Spanish language broadcaster, Jaime Jarrin was inducted into the Dodgers ring of honor earlier this season.

So for fans waiting to catch a glimpse of Scully or hear his baritone voice booming over the airwaves once again, they'll have to wait, or simply go back and catch some of Scully's best calls.