87-Year-Old Woman Punched, Robbed in Parking Lot - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

87-Year-Old Woman Punched, Robbed in Parking Lot

An 87-year-old woman was brutally assaulted, robbed in a Montclair parking lot as she unleaded her groceries

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    87-Year-Old Woman Punched, Robbed in Parking Lot
    NBCLA

    On Wednesday, a man viciously attacked an elderly woman and stole her purse in a Montclair parking lot as she unloaded her groceries into a car.

    Surveillance footage caught the 87-year-old woman at her car when the suspect approaches her from the sidewalk, punches her in the head and knocks her to the ground before making off with her purse.

    The robbery took place in a Target parking lot, and the video footage shows that the elderly victim was clearly targeted by the suspect. Authorities say that the woman will be okay, but she was bleeding from the face and had to be treated for injuries.

    Investigators believe the suspect got away in a silver sedan, and the Montclair Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone who can provide any additional details.

    More on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices