87-Year-Old Woman Punched, Robbed in Parking Lot

On Wednesday, a man viciously attacked an elderly woman and stole her purse in a Montclair parking lot as she unloaded her groceries into a car.

Surveillance footage caught the 87-year-old woman at her car when the suspect approaches her from the sidewalk, punches her in the head and knocks her to the ground before making off with her purse.

The robbery took place in a Target parking lot, and the video footage shows that the elderly victim was clearly targeted by the suspect. Authorities say that the woman will be okay, but she was bleeding from the face and had to be treated for injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect got away in a silver sedan, and the Montclair Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone who can provide any additional details.

More on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.