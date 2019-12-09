Violet the Cocker Spaniel Needs Help After a Thief Took Her Custom Wheel Cart

Violet is pictured in the arms of her foster owner in San Pedro.

Violet can cover a lot of ground with her custom-built wheel cart.

The adorable cocker spaniel can go for walks in her San Pedro neighborhood and even tackle long hikes.

But without it, just walking around the house is a struggle.

"All the things that she used to do, she just can't," said Nami Sugiyama, who is fostering Violet. "Sometimes she can walk for up to 30 minutes, but it will be really slow."

Violet was found with a severe spinal injury, and had been doing well until her forever foster's car was stolen along with her wheelchair.

That's why Camp Cocker Rescue is raising money for Violet after a thief took her specially designed cart. The cart is aligned to Violet's body, allowing her to walk and run after she was found on the side of the road a few years ago with a severe spinal injury.

"The thought that somebody would take something that belongs to a disabled animal, there's not much more helpless than that," said Becca Rothschild, of Camp Cocker Rescue. "It's heartbreaking."

In a Facebook post, the group said it has ordered the new cart.

