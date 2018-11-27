As a storm set to begin dumping rain on Southern California approaches, authorities were asking residents near the Holy Fire burn scar area to voluntarily evacuate.

The warning came as a storm was expected to begin dumping rain Wednesday evening, with the brunt of the storm packing a wallop Thursday morning, according to meteorologist David Biggar.

The following zones were under a voluntary evacuation warning: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A.

Authorities said residents in these area "SHOULD GO NOW," saying Tuesday is the safest time to leave.

Authorities also advised residents check the city's maps to see which zones were being evacuated.

A reception center was set up at Temescal Canyon High School, located at 28755 El Toro Rd. in Lake Elsinore.

Debris flows were not expected in the areas near the Cranston Fire burn scar.

NBC4's Fritz Coleman said the heaviest rain will fall in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Everyone can expect a soggy morning commute Thursday morning.