Volunteer Now for Operation Santa Paws Deliveries

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 16

Long Beach and Orange County

Toys, cleaning supplies, and other goods will be dropped off at four shelters

Chances are probably well over 70 percent, or maybe even 80, that, by the middle of December, you've seen someone wearing a Santa hat.

We're not claiming that you've actually crossed paths with the actual Kris Kringle, as one imagines that the elf is, like, super-extra-totes busy at the moment, what with Christmas on speedy approach.

But maybe a co-worker has donned a seasonal chapeau, or your child, or your mom, or a random group of people caroling down the street (early caroling is rare but always should be rewarded in copious amounts of cocoa and cookies).

Now here's your chance to wear the Santa hat for an hour or two, even if you're wearing it in spirit (as in, you're not wearing it at all, but, yeah, it's kind of there, in theory).

Operation Santa Paws needs your help in delivering toys, cleaning supplies, and other items to a quartet of animal shelters in Long Beach and Orange County. Delivering items, yes, and also visiting with the furry residents of the shelters, too.

The shelters include Long Beach Animal Care Services, Long Beach spcaLA, Seal Beach Animal Care Center, and Orange County Animal Care Services in Orange.

The date is Saturday, Dec. 16, and each shelter has a set time for its delivery, so check out the needed stuff list and meet-up times before heading over to your chosen spot.

As for the donations you'll help with? People have been dropping goods off at several LA and Orange County animal-related sites, such as pet stores and veterinarian offices, throughout December 2017. The donations have included toys, cat food, dog food, food and water bowls, heating pads for baby critters, cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent.

You can also show with any of those, or an item(s) from this list, on the day you participate in the deliveries, if you'd like. Financial donations for vet bills, as well as foster homes for adult cats, are also on the wish list.

Founded by Justin Rudd, the organizer behind the Haute Dog parades, Operation Santa Paws began in 2001. The December donation drive "...seeks donated pet toys for shelters and rescues to improve the health and demeanor of those pets while reducing their stress to increase the animals' chance of being adopted."

Find your location, or locations, and the times and information you need, now. And no worries on the Santa hat; your new furry friends will recognize that you're someone who is there to give happiness, whether you've got something festive on your head or not.

