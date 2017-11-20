Volunteer at Big Sunday's Thanksgiving Stuffing Event

Join other volunteers on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and help prepare "bags with delicious holiday food for thousands of hungry and grateful people."

Thanksgiving Eve?

It bustles, oh boy. The airports typically see a steady stream of travelers, as do the highways, and those still in town and at the office? Very often things shut down a little early, or for the entire day, all to give everyone a chance to get on the road or start the all-important gravy preparations.

But there's another way to spend the Wednesday ahead of the feastiest occasion on the calendar: Lending some time and support at Big Sunday.

If you know Big Sunday, you may have immediately though "May," which is the month that the mega volunteer organization is associated with in many minds, thanks to A Month of Big Sundays.

Big Sunday, though, gives back throughout the calendar, and always right ahead of Thanksgiving. And this is how it happens: Volunteers will come together from 9 a.m. to noon on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6111 Melrose Avenue.

The plan? To "...fill bags with delicious holiday food for thousands of hungry and grateful people." Some 2,250 bags were filled in 2016 by, wait for it, over 1,200 volunteers, which truly means that we meant "mega" before when we called Big Sunday a truly mega volunteer organization.

Would you like to be one of those volunteers in 2017? Here's where you sign up. It's a snap.

The 6th annual Thanksgiving Stuffing event will also include live tunes and breakfast.

Can't make it? Want to help Big Sunday on this or another volunteer event? Hooray. Please do.



Can make it? It's a wonderful Wednesday morning, coming together with hundreds of other Southern Californians who want to make a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors.

