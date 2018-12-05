Lonzo Ball #2, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Josh Hart #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke during the game.

Lonzo is ballin'.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball put San Antonio center Jakob Poeltl on a poster when he threw down a one-handed slam in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Ball weaved his way through traffic and delivered a one-hnaded hammer dunk with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter. Seconds later Gregg Popovich immediately took a timeout with the game tied at 16-16.

Ball finished the dunk, but almost botched the dismount as he stumbled upon landing.

The sophomore point guard has been more aggressive lately and its showed as the Lakers have won three straight.

The video of the dunk is below:

