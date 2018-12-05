WATCH: Lakers Lonzo Ball Throws Down a One-Handed Dunk and Nearly Falls on the Dismount - NBC Southern California
WATCH: Lakers Lonzo Ball Throws Down a One-Handed Dunk and Nearly Falls on the Dismount

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball threw down a ferocious one-handed dunk in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

By Michael Duarte

Published 50 minutes ago

    WATCH: Lakers Lonzo Ball Throws Down a One-Handed Dunk and Nearly Falls on the Dismount
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Lonzo Ball #2, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Josh Hart #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke during the game.

    Lonzo is ballin'.

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball put San Antonio center Jakob Poeltl on a poster when he threw down a one-handed slam in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

    Ball weaved his way through traffic and delivered a one-hnaded hammer dunk with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter. Seconds later Gregg Popovich immediately took a timeout with the game tied at 16-16.

    Ball finished the dunk, but almost botched the dismount as he stumbled upon landing.

    The sophomore point guard has been more aggressive lately and its showed as the Lakers have won three straight.

    The video of the dunk is below:

